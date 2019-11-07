After Bhumi and Tara, Jacqueline Fernandez is pure sunshine in her 'sexy saree' version

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is heating up Instagram in a nine yards of elegance. The actress who is also a full time YouTuber, looks stunning in a yellow sequined saree by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.
Manish took to Instagram and shared a charismatic picture of the actress. He wrote, "Swathed in sequins, Jacqueline Fernandez in our emblematic sequin saree that bears essence of Manish Malhotra World."
Manish Malhotra's sarees are all the rage on social media as of now. Earlier, Tara Sutaria and Bhumi Pednekar made headlines for sporting the modern desi look.
Jacqueline Fernandez recently became the first female celebrity to get visibility at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) airport.
On the professional front, Jacqueline was seen in the Netflix film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer. It is written and directed by filmmaker Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder.
