After Bhumi and Tara, Jacqueline Fernandez is pure sunshine in her 'sexy saree' version

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is heating up Instagram in a nine yards of elegance. The actress who is also a full time YouTuber, looks stunning in a yellow sequined saree by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish took to Instagram and shared a charismatic picture of the actress. He wrote, "Swathed in sequins, Jacqueline Fernandez in our emblematic sequin saree that bears essence of Manish Malhotra World."