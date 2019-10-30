Jacqueline Fernandez is giving us sexy boss lady vibes in a pink pantsuit

Jacqueline Fernandez’s fashion game has been on-point and she is one of the few actresses who can carry ethnic and western looks with extreme ease and poise. She has always managed to steal our hearts with her perfect outfits and some drool-worthy poses. Staying one step ahead in the fashion game, her Diwali look was definitely the one to look forward to.

She recently was seen dressed in a pink pantsuit by Judy Zhang as she appeared on Farah Khan’s talk show, Backbenchers, with Rohit Shetty. Accessorizing her look by a golden choker from Misho Designs, Jacqueline kept her hairdo sleek and straight with a side partitioned ponytail. We surely can’t take our eyes off her pictures posted by her stylist, Tanya Ghavri.