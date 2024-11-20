After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce From Husband, Disables Comments On Instagram Post

AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey announced divorce from her husband Mark Hartsuch, hours after the singer and music composer said he and his wife Saira have also decided to separate after 29 years of marriage.

On Wednesday (November 20), Mohini said she and Mark have decided to part ways mutually. She also requested privacy and no judgements from her followers.

Mohini and Mark's lengthy post read, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

"We will still be working on several projects together including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon :) The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," added Mohini.

After sharing the separation announcement, Mohini disabled her comments under the post.

Mohini is a bass player from Kolkata and has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide.

Apart from AR Rahman, Mohini has also collaborated with Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Willow Smith, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, Jason Richardson, and Zakir Hussain, among others.

Earlier, on Tuesday, November 19, AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage.

Rahman wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."