 After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce From Husband, Disables Comments On Instagram Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAfter AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce From Husband, Disables Comments On Instagram Post

After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce From Husband, Disables Comments On Instagram Post

Hours after AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, Rahman's bassist, Mohini Dey, also revealed her split from her husband. In a statement, she shared, "While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey announced divorce from her husband Mark Hartsuch, hours after the singer and music composer said he and his wife Saira have also decided to separate after 29 years of marriage.

On Wednesday (November 20), Mohini said she and Mark have decided to part ways mutually. She also requested privacy and no judgements from her followers.

Mohini and Mark's lengthy post read, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

Read Also
When AR Rahman Revealed His Arranged Marriage 'Specifications': 'Want Simple Woman, Won't Cause Me...
article-image

"We will still be working on several projects together including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon :) The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," added Mohini.

FPJ Shorts
NVS Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to November 26
NVS Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to November 26
Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21
Mumbai: Teachers Call For Break After Long Polling Hours; Schools Demand Holiday On November 21
Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician Shared Separation News
Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician Shared Separation News
Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download
Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download

After sharing the separation announcement, Mohini disabled her comments under the post.

Mohini is a bass player from Kolkata and has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide.

Apart from AR Rahman, Mohini has also collaborated with Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Willow Smith, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, Jason Richardson, and Zakir Hussain, among others.

Read Also
'Privacy-Seeking' AR Rahman Trolled For Using Hashtag In Divorce Announcement Post: 'Are You Out Of...
article-image

Earlier, on Tuesday, November 19, AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage.

Rahman wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thespian Shalaka Ranadive Looks To Strike The Right Chord With Dastak’s India Debut

Thespian Shalaka Ranadive Looks To Strike The Right Chord With Dastak’s India Debut

Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician...

Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician...

After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce From Husband, Disables Comments On...

After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce From Husband, Disables Comments On...

The Sabarmati Report: Rajasthan Fourth BJP-Ruled State To Make Vikrant Massey's Film Tax-Free

The Sabarmati Report: Rajasthan Fourth BJP-Ruled State To Make Vikrant Massey's Film Tax-Free

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anupam Kher Says Non-Voters Have NO Right To Complain Over Next...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anupam Kher Says Non-Voters Have NO Right To Complain Over Next...