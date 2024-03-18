Adrishyam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Adrishyam, featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan in the lead roles, is all set to release on an OTT platform. In the series, Tripathi and Khan play a roles of citizens who have secret identities. The suspenseful series is set to release digitally in April.

Where to watch Adrishyam

The series will stream on April 11, 2024, on Sony LIV. The show will take viewers on a captivating journey through the life of a spy. Khan expressed his curiosity about his character. He plays the role of Ravi Verma in the series.

In a press release shared by the makers, Eijaz said, "Adrishyam brings me a very exciting opportunity to play a character whose love for his country stands above everything. Ravi Verma embodies strength, determination, and commitment to protect his nation and brings the story of unseen heroes who work the people 24x7. It is an absolute pleasure to portray a character who speaks volumes about patriotism".

Plot

The story revolves around the characters played by Tripathi and Khan. The trailer opens with Parvati going on a shopping spree when she notices a wanted man. Without telling anybody, she heads to the changing room and captures him. After the incident, she reports back to her superior, played by Swaroopa Ghosh.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the character played by Khan. He is seen in a vegetable market with his wife and spots some suspicious activity in a truck near him. Ravi decides to track the vehicle and somehow manages to add a tracker to it.

Unseen heroes. Unsung battles. Meet Ravi Verma, the guardian who keeps our nation safe!

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIV#Adrishyam #AdrishyamOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/RLyD8mfJfV — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 18, 2024

Cast and production

In addition to Khan and Tripathi, the series also features Zara Khan, Tarun Anand, and Shriya Jha, among others. Adrishyam is directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh and produced by Sachin Panday and Aditya Panday.