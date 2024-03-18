Article 370 OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Yami Gautam in Article 370 | A still from the trailer

Yami Gautam's Article 370, which released in theatres on February 23, 2024, is all set to release on a digital platform soon. The film is based on true events and recalls the time when Article 370 was abrogated from India. The film will release on a streaming platform in April 2024.

Where to watch Article 370

The action thriller is all set to release on April 19, 2024. If you missed the movie in theaters, then you can still watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The political action film is set against the backdrop of the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the autonomy granted under Article 370 of the Indian constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The audience praised the performance of Yami Gautam, however, the film was also criticised for the promotion of the agenda of the ruling government.

About Article 370

The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Lokesh Dhar, Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under B62 Studios and Jio Studios. The cinematography of the film was done by Siddharth Deena Vasani and the editing was handled by Shivkumar V Panicker.

A provision known as Article 370 of the Indian constitution gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir temporary special status.

The Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was given the authority to suggest how much of the Indian constitution should be applied to the state, according to a clause in Part XXI of the document.