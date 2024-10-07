Adnan Sami's Mother Naureen Sami Khan Dies At 77, Singer Says 'We Are Overtaken By Profound Grief'

Singer Adnan Sami's mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, passed away at the age of 77. On Monday (October 7), Adnan took to his official social media account to mourn her demise. The cause of her death is not known yet.

On X, the singer wrote, "It’s with the greatest sadness and infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan… We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love and joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely."

"Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen," he added.

It’s with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan…

We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely.

Kindly say a… pic.twitter.com/SH7AnpVJYL — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 7, 2024

Soon after he shared the heartbreaking news on social media, fans and followers offered condolences. Actress Mini Mathur commented under his post, "I’m am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, Roya and Medina. Wishing strength to the family."

Singer Raghav wrote, "Love to you brother."

An Instagram user commented, "Rest in Peace 🙏🏻 May God give you the strength to overcome the unfathomable sorrow." Another wrote, "May Allah grant her best place in Jannat. No loss is bigger than losing a mother. May Allah give you strength to bear this loss."

On Mother's Day in May 2024, Adnan had shared a throwback picture of his mother and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

He wrote, "There is no worldly gift worthy of a ‘Mother’ who has gifted you with ‘Life’... There are no words you can say to a ‘Mother’ that are adequate enough to express your gratitude towards her for carrying you for 9 months in her womb...HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY Ami and to ALL the wonderful moms of the world."

Adnan Sami was born in London on August 15, 1971, and grew up there. His father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a Pashtun from Pakistan with Afghan roots, while his mother, Naureen Khan, was from Jammu. Adnan's father was a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and later became a senior government official, serving as Pakistan's ambassador to 14 countries.