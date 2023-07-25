Adnan Sami's Ex-Wife Zeba Bakhtiar Recalls 1.5 Year Long Custody Battle For Son Azaan: 'I Lost My Mind'

Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, who was earlier married to popular playback singer Adnan Sami, recently opened up on her life after their divorce and shared some heartwrenching details about their son's custody battle. Zeba and Adnan got married in 1993, and she was the singer's first wife. However, they parted ways in 1997, and then began the custody battle which went on for over a year.

For the unawares, Zeba shot to fame when she played the female lead opposite Rishi Kapoor in the film 'Henna'. However, she distanced herself from showbiz after her marriage with Adnan.

Zeba opens up on divorce, custody battle

In a recent interview, Zeba shared that she was wrapping up a few films when she got married to Adnan, but post her wedding, she was "not interested in continuing to act".

She went on to say that she was more inclined towards writing stories and produce them. And when her marriage fell apart, she focused all her energies on filmmaking.

She then went on to recall the 18-month long custody battle with Adnan, involving their son Azaan. "I lost my mind. I was functioning because that coping mechanism comes from somewhere, but I was not all there. I have got big patches which I don’t remember. It was very difficult. But I am thankful I got back with Azaan," she shared.

She added that she was not working during that phase, and some of her friends advised her that she must take up some work to remain sane.

It was then that she flew off to London for a few months to be a part of a serial that she was shooting there.

About Zeba Bakhtiar

Zeba was already a popular name in Pakistan, thanks to her television show 'Anarkali', when she moved to India.

In 1991, she marked her Bollywood debut with Rishi Kapoor's 'Henna', which was directed by Randhir Kapoor.

She later went on to star in some more Hindi films, including 'Mohabbat Ki Arzoo' (1994), 'Stuntman' (1994), 'Jai Vikraanta' (1995), and 'Muqadama' (1996). But, she later moved back to Pakistan after she couldn't carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry.

