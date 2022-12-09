Adnan Khan says, 'I don’t think Katha Ankahee is a bold story'

Adnan Khan | Pic: Instagram/adnan_a_khan

Adnan Khan is currently seen as Viaan in Katha Ankahee. The show is the official remake of the Turkish series Binbir Gece (1001 Nights) and also stars Aditi Sharma. It premiered on December 5 on Sony. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about his role in Katha Ankahee, Adnan shares, “I play the boss. I haven’t seen the Turkish show. We haven’t copied it in any way. But what I have been told is that it’s the same story. The lead character in that show is also the boss and she is working under him.”

Indian television shows haven’t shown such a concept before. When asked what his expectations are, Adnan opines, “I genuinely believe that if you portray anything in its truest form; there is a solid connection with its audiences. Same is with the love story. What is cool about it is that their love story starts on a much darker tone in darker circumstances which normally I don’t think happens. I believe love cannot come out in the situation that these guys go through. But in our story, something beautiful comes out. I do hope everyone likes it and reciprocates the work we are doing.”

When asked about the bold theme of a one night stand in Katha Ankahee, he says, “Well, I don’t call it a one night stand. What society terms as a one night stand I feel is a consensual thing between two parties… maybe they are passionate in mind. But in our story, that is hardly the case. There is no passion at stake. I can’t tell you more as I want people to watch it to see how these two people land up in this kind of a situation. We are building up the characters in the first three episodes. These are not two party people who have met at the bar and hit it off. It is very different. I don’t think it’s a bold story at all.”

While Adnan is completely focussed on Katha Ankahee at the moment, he’s also working on something special. “Currently, I am not doing any shows. I am involved in my own project. I love cinema. I have acted, produced and written some sort of film of mine which is in the editing stage. I have another one planned. That’s my personal passion project. Yes, this one can be considered as my debut project as earlier I have just experimented with music videos. I have not passed out from any film school,” he reveals.

On a parting note, he talks about the one liner of that short story. “The one liner would be a young man who loses his faith in God because he has been committing sins and how by the end of his journey he realises that’s a part of fate,” he concludes.