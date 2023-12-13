Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan Team Up For Pan-India Action Drama

Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space in a new action drama. The title of the film and other details regarding the cast have been kept under wraps. The project will be produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios, and directed by Shaneil Deo. Suniel Narang is co-producing the project.

Announcing the project, the makers said in a statement, "Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language."

The film will be Adivi's second Hindi film after the highly successful 2022 film Major which saw him play the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Expressing excitement about the project, Adivi took to X and simply wrote, "#SeshEXShruti."

Meanwhile, Adivi has also started shooting for 'G2', sequel to his hit Telugu film 'Goodachari'.

On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard which he captioned, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it. #G2." Banita Sandhu is also a part of 'G2'.

G2 will pick up the story where Goodachari left off - with Gopi aka Agent 116 facing off against the enemy in snowy terrain. The spy thriller's first look saw Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar and was received well by fans. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Irfan Ahmed Syed, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda played pivotal roles in the first part.