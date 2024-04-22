Adil Khan Durrani Expresses His Happiness On Ex Wife Rakhi Sawant's Bail Plea Getting Rejected, Says, 'Savidhaan Par Bharosa Hai'

Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant made a lot of headlines with their alleged seperation some time back. The actress had accused Adil of domestic violence and cheating, after which, the actor was sent behind the bars. Adil too, on the other hand had levied severe allegations on the actress and had filed a complaint against her.

Rakhi, who had applied for a bail plea regarding the same has found herself in the middle of a troublesome situation after her bail plea has been rejected. Adil Khan Durrani expressed his happiness on the same and took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction. In this video shared by Adil, he can be seen speaking of the supreme court rejecting the bail plea of Rakhi Sawant. He further reveals that the actress is asked to surrender in the next four days. Adil states that this news has made him happy and has reinstated his belief in the constitution. Adil states that he has always believed that it is not easy for men to get justice and now he has full faith in the constitution and is proud of being an Indian.

Adil tied the knot with Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan some time back. He announced his wedding on his Instagram handle and shocked everyone.

Rakhi Sawant is yet to comment on this news and Adil's statement too.