Add these to your binge list: From Gurmeet Choudhary's The Wife to series based on Formula 1 racing

Title: The Wife
Platform: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Spine-chilling horror, action and romance, The Wife has all this and more. Though, scary in parts, it is peppered with a lot of romance and drama, and so makes it a lot more watchable. It is the story of a married couple who move into an apartment only to find that it is housed by a malevolent spirit. Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta, the film takes you into an urban ambience of ghosts in the city. If you enjoy horror films, you’ll enjoy this.
Title: Picasso
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Marathi with subtitles
It’s a wonderful saga of hope, challenges and dreams. A feel-good emotional drama, Picasso is about Gandharva, a 7th-grade student from a remote village in Maharashtra who is selected for a National Painting Competition where the winner gets to travel to Spain — Picasso’s birthplace. With an ailing mother and a father struggling between debt and alcoholism, the chances of him being able to participate don't look very promising. The performances of actors such as Prasad Oak, Ashwini Mukadam and Samay Tambe are superlative and raise the film to a new level. Will Pandurang win this battle and fulfil his dreams of going to Spain? Watch this endearing film to know more.
Title: Kapatadhaari
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Tamil
It’s a thriller that revolves around a traffic cop Gowtham who investigates an unsolved mystery from the past. It is out of his jurisdiction and he is so out of depth as he is not an investigative officer. However, in a scenario where no one seems to care or believe, Gowtham meticulously follows up on every clue to reach a shocking climax. Starring Sumanth and V Jayaprakash in powerful roles, this film is a well-told whodunnit.
Title: Sky Rojo
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
If you loved the iconic Money Heist, you are going to love this. Sky Rojo, conceived by the creators of Money Heist, is about the wild and crazy journey of three women who run away from their pimps and gangsters, in the quest for freedom. It’s fun, wild, emotional and exciting and holds your attention till the end. You’re going to enjoy this she-caper.
Title: Liar S1 & S2
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
Another roller-coaster series of lies, treachery, love and romance. Laura Nielson, a smart and capable teacher in the middle of a breakup, is set up on a date with the recently widowed surgeon Andrew Earlham. However, soon it is apparent that something has gone wrong, and the subsequent fallout rapidly spirals out of control, exposing the power of truth, deception and trust. This series has everything — romance, heartbreak, betrayal and excitement.
Title: Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
A very relevant show based on the Covid-19 pandemic that has held the world on ransom, Formula 1: Drive To Survive, season 3, showcases racers including Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers who pursue chequered flags during the shortened 2020 due to the pandemic's menace. How do they cope knowing fully well that there is a horrific pandemic that is threatening to attack their survival? Taut, exciting and thrilling, this is a must-watch!
