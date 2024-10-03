 Adah Sharma Reacts To Negative Criticism On Her Highest Grosser ₹300 Cr Film The Kerala Story: 'Release Se 10 Din Pehle Joh Gaaliyan..'
Adah Sharma revealed that there were no premiers and even the interviews were getting cancelled last minute there were no hoardings or posters allowed anywhere

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Actress Adah Sharma grabbed the headlines when her film The Kerala Story was released back on May 5, 2023. The film was directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It starred Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles.

Adah recently talked about the struggle of doing a film and also the criticism that her film faced before its release. She revealed that there were no premiers and even the interviews were getting cancelled at the last minute, there were no hoardings or posters allowed anywhere.

She also revealed that her film was getting banned in different states but it created history by breaking records as one of the highest-grossing films that earned Rs 300 crore. Speaking about why she opted for the film, she said to the Bharti TV podcast, "Jab The Kerala Story kar rahe the mujhe nahi laga ki hum political kar rahe hai, I felt it's a story about a girl, and it's about ISS and these people are making girls suicide bombers and we all are against terrorists. So the film was about that."

Furthermore, the actress spoke about the criticism that The Kerala Story faced before its release and broke records, becoming one of the highest-grossing films.

"Release se 10 din pehle joh gaaliyan thi, I was reacting to each one, and I was like, wait and watch the film. Yeh 2 min ke trailer pe kya kar rahe ho tum log. Then finally, when the film was released, everybody was quiet," she added.

On the work front, Adah was last seen in the web show Reeta Sanyal The upcoming series is directed by Abhirup Ghosh and written by Amit Khan. It is set to release on October 14, 2024, on Disney + Hotstar.

The series follows the story of Reeta Sanyal, an advocate known for solving complex legal cases. It showcases how Reeta navigates through the challenges of both the legal and criminal worlds.

The cast of Reeta Sanyal includes Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee and Manik Papneja, among others. It is produced by Rajeshwar Nair under the banner of Keylight Productions.

She will also be seen in the film The Game Of Girgit with Shreyas Talpade. The thriller film is based on the app called Blue Whale. It is directed by Vishal Pandya.

