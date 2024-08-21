 Adah Sharma On Argument Over Non-Vegetarian Food : ‘Live In Caves, Hunt Animals & Eat Them’
The Kerala Story actress has always been a vegetarian since childhood. She's often urged her fans to avoid eating meat as well

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Adah Sharma | Instagram

Actress Adah Sharma has always been in the news for voicing her opinions. She recently addressed the ongoing debate between vegetarians and non-vegetarians in the new ad campaign for Peta India.

The Kerala Story actress has always been a vegetarian since childhood. She's often urged her fans to avoid eating meat as well. Recently, she was questioned about the argument that non-vegetarians make about the food chain that since the time of homo sapiens to the bipedal man started walking, since that time people are hunting, so what she has to say about the natural process and consumption of non-vegetarian food.

To which the actress stated, “I think it is totally correct. But as cavemen were, I would say aap apne ac gadi mai mat baitho, aap cave mai raho and khud apna janwar maar ke kha lo. If you are hunting, under the tree make your own Stone Age weapons. If you get any lion or bear, whichever animal you eat at that point in time in the stone age, you can eat it raw or roasted.”

Adah further added that if non-vegetarians want to follow the cave culture, they can start the entire process from the beginning and not sit in their ac cars and enjoy their food.

“This is a different thing, now here if I want to eat non-veg, someone is cooking, someone is catching, someone is killing, someone is clearing the blood, and someone is giving you on the plate ready and disguised. So if you wish to live like the stone-age time, you should live in the cave than you cannot sit in the AC restaurant with your knife and fork, “ she concluded.

On the work front, Adah will play the role of Gayatri Bhargav, in the film The Game Of Girgit. It is based on the game app blue whale, where series of tasks which finally leads to self-harm or harming someone else once one has taken the assignment there is no way.

The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, and Nandini Ratley. It is directed by Vishal Pandya, and produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd.

