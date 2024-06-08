 'My Periods Went On For 48 Days': Adah Sharma On Suffering Endometriosis Due To Stress During Bastar Shoot
Adah Sharma revealed that the physical transformation required for her latest projects took a toll on her health

Updated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Actress Adah Sharma, who was last seen in the web series Sunflower, has revealed that the physical transformation required for her latest projects took a toll on her health, and she even suffered from endometriosis.

Adah stated that for her latest film Bastar: The Naxal Story, she ate a lot to gain weight along with muscle mass. While gaining weight was in itself a task, Adah said in an interview with Hindustan Times that picking up heavy guns took a toll on her body and physical health.

The 32-year-old actress said, "In real life, when you do weight training, you are very careful. You breathe mindfully, but on a shoot, you are making erratic movements, because we were fighting a war in the film. My pelvis shifted and I got severe back problems. I’ve been a gymnast all my life and my back flexibility was always my pride."

She added, "But, in this case, my back was in a very bad state and the film was a stressful one. I don’t know how to keep a role separate from real life, and sometimes I get so involved that I allow it to take a toll on me. I was so stressed that I got a condition called Endometriosis, which means periods non-stop, and mine went on for 48 days."

Adah had to be in a different body for her latest projects. In the first half of The Kerala Story, she had to be petite and lean to look like a college girl. For Commando, she had to be muscular. Adah went on to say that for Sunflower, in which she plays the role of a bar dancer, she had to look voluptuous and sexy.

On the other hand, for her latest film Bastar, the makers had asked him to be 'broad and large' and have a 'towering personality'.

