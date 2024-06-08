'My Periods Went On For 48 Days': Adah Sharma On Suffering Endometriosis Due To Stress During Bastar Shoot

Actress Adah Sharma, who was last seen in the web series Sunflower, has revealed that the physical transformation required for her latest projects took a toll on her health, and she even suffered from endometriosis.

Adah stated that for her latest film Bastar: The Naxal Story, she ate a lot to gain weight along with muscle mass. While gaining weight was in itself a task, Adah said in an interview with Hindustan Times that picking up heavy guns took a toll on her body and physical health.

The 32-year-old actress said, "In real life, when you do weight training, you are very careful. You breathe mindfully, but on a shoot, you are making erratic movements, because we were fighting a war in the film. My pelvis shifted and I got severe back problems. I’ve been a gymnast all my life and my back flexibility was always my pride."

She added, "But, in this case, my back was in a very bad state and the film was a stressful one. I don’t know how to keep a role separate from real life, and sometimes I get so involved that I allow it to take a toll on me. I was so stressed that I got a condition called Endometriosis, which means periods non-stop, and mine went on for 48 days."

Adah had to be in a different body for her latest projects. In the first half of The Kerala Story, she had to be petite and lean to look like a college girl. For Commando, she had to be muscular. Adah went on to say that for Sunflower, in which she plays the role of a bar dancer, she had to look voluptuous and sexy.

On the other hand, for her latest film Bastar, the makers had asked him to be 'broad and large' and have a 'towering personality'.