Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty slams Emirates Airlines for hair in flight meal: 'Not a cool thing'

Actress and politician Mimi Chakraborty has complained to the Emirates Airlines about the presence of hair in her flight meal. On her official Twitter account, the Trinamool Congress MP also shared several photos of hair on her plate.

Mimi claimed that though she made a formal complaint to the airlines' officials in the matter, it drew no response. She then shared details about the incident on Twitter.

Slamming the airlines, Mini said that finding hair in meal is 'not a cool thing'. She also added that the hair came out from the croissant she was chewing. "Dear @emirates i believe u hav grown 2 big to care less abut ppl traveling wit u.Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do i believe. Maild u nd ur team but u didn’t find it necessary to reply or apologise @EmiratesSupport That thing came out frm my croissant i was chewing," she tweeted.

Mimi's political and film career

In the midst of successfully carrying out her acting career, Mimi contested and got elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She defeated her nearest candidate, BJP's Anupam Hazra by a massive margin of 2,95,239 votes and grabbed almost 48 per cent of the total votes polled.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Mimi was last seen in Mainak Bhowmik’s Bengali film ‘Mini’. She played the role of Titli in the film which released in May 2022. In December 2022, the film premiered on ZEE5.

