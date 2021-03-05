Actor Sai Deodhar takes a leap into the digital world with her production house, Purple Morning Movies

Sai Deodhar, who has impressed the audiences with her acting prowess for about two decades with soaps like Ek Ladki Anjaani Si (2005) and Reth (2004-2006) took to directing short films such as Sholey Girl, D.A.T.E., Silent – Ties, Blood Relation and Fathers Day To You, that bagged her several national and international awards. Taking a step further, Sai has fully forayed into digital space with her production company Purple Morning Movies. When A Man Loves A Woman, starring Barun Sobti and Girija Oak Godbole, is her first film under this banner and her second, Badhai Ho stars veteran actress Renuka Shahane. In a conversation with the Cinema Journal Sai spoke about her production house, and how she transitioned from being an actor to director. Excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to launch your own production company?

I am an actor by default. I always had the zeal of a filmmaker, and wanted to direct and produce films. I have been occasionally making short films for the past few years, but finally, I set my foot into it wholeheartedly. I set up my production house. Since digital is the way forward, I thought we must have a leg in digital space and one on television.