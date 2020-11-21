World Television Day: Are Bollywood stars more respected than TV stars? Popular actors weigh in

Who looks up to Bollywood!! (Laughs aloud) I do not know what’s happening on TV for the last ten years. But, I don’t think I have been looked down upon by anyone. You command that respect. Why I am saying that is because I hear some actors saying, ‘I want to do films’ and that could be a choice… But why should you feel film actors are bigger than you? Your reach is bigger, be proud of yourself. When you go to smaller villages you will probably get more love in comparison to any of the so-called film actors. Doing a film is absolutely fine. I should be excited to do different mediums, and not because it is in any way superior. I do things my way and I don’t care what anyone thinks or feels, because I get a lot of love, adulation and appreciation for the way I am.

Tinaa Dattaa

(Won hearts as the loveable Ichcha from Uttaran and also appeared in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Chokher Bali)