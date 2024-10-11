 Actor Rukmini Maitra Decodes Her Character Maya From Tekka
“Maya is one character who still gives me shivers down my spine. People may think that it is Noti Binodini, and it is Nisha in Boomerang or Yashmin in Kabir, but Maya, the way she has challenged me, is beyond my physical being and my mental understanding,” Rukmini says.

Modelling since her early teens, actor Rukmini Maitra, who calls herself “destiny’s child”, had her first break with the Bengali movie Champ opposite actor-politician Dev in 2017. In the last seven years, she has acted in 14 films, 12 of which have released so far.

Rukmini spoke to Connected to India during an exclusive interview hosted by noted film critic and journalist Shoma A Chatterji ahead of the release of Tekka, her latest movie. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Rukmini plays cop Maya Khastogir in this vigilante action thriller.

During the interview, she decoded her character, calling it the most challenging she has done in her 7-year-old movie career.

“Maya is a complex amalgamation of masculine and feminine energy. Even though she’s a woman, she knows when to think like a man. She knows when to act like one. She knows how to command like one. She is this one woman who is in a room full of men and she’s the alpha, at the same time, she’s very understated. She has five, ten people within her and she’s very aware of it. She’s extremely self aware, she’s extremely in control,” Rukmini adds.

Watch the lively Spotlight chat below.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

