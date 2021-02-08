Actor Mohan Kapur is ‘hale and hearty’

On Friday, it was reported that actor Mohan Kapoor met with a fatal accident while saving a dog in Chandigarh and lost his life. Soon, several websites and news channels started using the pictures of Mission Mangal actor Mohan Kapur, and paid him a homage. This soon led to RIP messages being flooded on Kapur’s phone and social media feeds.

However, Cinema Journal did a bit of digging and found that Kapur, who is currently in the US shooting for a project, is alive and in good health. The actor in a brief chat with the paper, said, “I’m hale and hearty. I am in the US for a project. My prayers for the family and friends of the person who I shared my name with. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.” Kapur is currently filming in the US for his Hollywood debut with the Marvel’s upcoming superhero series, Ms. Marvel.