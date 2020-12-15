Mohan Kapur to star in Marvel Studios' 'Ms Marvel' web series

Actor and television host Mohan Kapur, who was last seen playing Commissioner Rajesh Puri in Sadak 2, is all set for a Hollywood outing. He will essay a pivotal role in the upcoming superhero web series, Ms. Marvel.

Based on the popular comicbook series of the same name by Marvel Comics, the series is currently being shot in Atlanta, reports filminformation.com. The six-episode show is scheduled to be completed by March or early April.

While the actor did not reveal much detail about the project or his role, he is clearly impressed by the way American units adhere to Covid protocol. “The Marvel team is unbelievable where Covid protocols are concerned. The actors of the series have been classified in the Red Zone. This means that we have to undergo Covid tests thrice a week till as long as we are shooting,” he told the website.

Canadian actress of Pakistani origin Iman Vellani stars as 16-year-old teenager Kamala Khan and her superhero alter ego Ms. Marvel, who has shape-shifting powers. The six-episode show is scheduled to be completed by March or early April and is expected to be released in late 2021.