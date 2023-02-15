Actor and director Manav Sohal on 'Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya': 'The story is about a fan and not Raj Kapoor'

Actor and director Manav Sohal and actor Shravani Goswami recently paid tribute to late filmmaker Raj Kapoor with the song Ek Tara Hoon from their film Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya. Manav, known for his roles in TV shows like Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Aryaman, and others, along with Shravani, currently seen in Nath, posed outside RK Studio. He was dressed like Raj Kapoor with an umbrella and hat.

Talking about the movie, Manav says, “The movie is a tribute to Raj Kapoor; I am his huge fan. I have shot the film in slums in Mumbai and also in other parts of Maharashtra. It is inspired by the people living there and based on real-life incidents. We have cast theatre artistes like Virender Saxena, Shravani Goswami, and Kanchan Pandhare among others. It is also a story based on Raj saab’s philosophy. He made stories based on the common man and relationships.”

Manav had to work hard to get the title Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya. Sharing how he managed the feat, he adds, “The association, Western Film India, was not releasing the title. I had meetings with the members of the association.

It was a complicated process. But my point was if the title “Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon! was released, why was I not granted the title? They then agreed…”

Adding further, he says, “The story is about a fan and not Raj saab. It does not have any connection with him or his family. I don’t think I need a NOC. If at all his family members have any objections, I shall face them. In this special case, they agreed upon giving this title to me.”

However, Manav did try to contact Raj saab’s family but did not receive any response. “Only Aditya Raj spoke to me. He is in Goa and living a retired life, so he won’t be able to come to Mumbai. But, he was kind enough to extend his best wishes to me and the film,” he avers.

Manav is also quick to add that no actor is playing Nargis in the film. “Let me clear this, nobody is playing the role of Nargis ji. This story is not related to Raj saab as I have already mentioned above. It’s about Raj saab’s fan who loves a girl and finds Nargis in her,” he asserts.

On a parting note, Manav talks about his expectations from the film. “I don’t know how many people will come to the theatres. Time has changed. I am confident that whoever watches my film, will appreciate and love it. My movie will run through word-of-mouth publicity. I have made this film wholeheartedly,” he signs off.

The film is produced by Mukesh Sharma, Arpit Garg and Arshad Siddiqui and made under the banner of Infovision Entertainment and Mumbai Talkies Company. The movie releases on February 17.

