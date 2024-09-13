 Actor Ajith Buys Swanky Porsche GT3 RS Worth ₹4 Crore, Wife Says 'He's Got The Car, Style & My Heart' (PHOTO)
In July 2024, Ajith had purchased a striking red Ferrari, valued at nearly Rs 9 crore

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
South superstar Ajith, who is quite passionate about cars and bikes, recently bought himself a swanky new luxury car. His wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, shared a photo in which the actor is seen posing with his new purchase and proudly flaunting it.

Ajith added a Porsche GT3 RS to his car collection and after doing a little research we found out that the car is worth Rs 4 crore. It is a high-performance road-legal model of the Porsche 911 sports car.

Sharing his picture with the car on Instagram, his wife wrote, "He’s got the car, the style and my heart." In another set of pictures, Ajith is seen in the car showroom.

Take a look at his photos here:

In May 2024, actor Naga Chaitanya gifted himself the same car. He had paid a staggering amount of Rs 3.5 crore for his new set of wheels.

It may be mentioned that in July, Ajith had purchased a striking red Ferrari, valued at nearly Rs 9 crore. A video had also gone viral in which he was seen enjoying a drive in his Ferrari.

The actor also owns a Lamborghini worth Rs 34 crore, a Land Rover Discovery, and a Mercedes Benz.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 53-year-old actor has wrapped up the shooting of the film Vidaa Muyarchi, which will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The makers have not announced its release date yet.

Reportedly, he is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly, with Adhik Ravichandran. The film is slated for a release on Pongal 2025.

