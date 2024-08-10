 Abrar Qazi Looks Back At His 1st Acting Project Laila Majnu As Film Re-Releases After 6 Years: 'To See It Get The Success It Deserved...'
Abrar Qazi, currently helming Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya, made his acting debut with Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary starrer Laila Majnu.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Abrar Qazi, who is currently helming Zee TV's very popular Kumkum Bhagya made his debut in the glitzy world of entertainment with the producer's film, 'Laila Majnu' 7 years ago. While the film did not perform well on the big screen back in 2018, netizens, who loved the film back then had been demanding a re release of the film for quite some time now. Imitiaz Ali, the producer of Laila Majnu, which starred Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles, took to his Instagram handle recently to announce the re release of the film all over the country.

article-image

The film was re released in theatres across the country on the 9th of August and one such screening was attended by the cast of the show. Abrar Qazi, who played the friend of Avinash Tiwary's character Qais in the film took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from the screening last night and looked back at how the film did not recieve love back them but 6 years later, it has finally gotten its due. Abrar stated that the film is very close to his heart since it was his first acting chop.

The Kumkum Bhagya fame wrote, ''This one’s really special to me.Laila Majnu was my very first acting project, making it close to my heart. Almost 7 years ago, we brought this story to life, but it didn’t quite find its place at the time. Now, to see it re-released and finally get the success it deserves is beyond words! It’s a dream realized not just for the actors, but for every single person who poured their heart and soul into this project. Grateful to the incredible team and all the fans who believed in our journey. Thank you for making this moment unforgettable.''

article-image

While Tripti Dimri, who was last seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal has gone ahead to be the national crush, Avinash Tiwary has been a part of a few prominent projects too.

article-image

