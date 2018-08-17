Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: When the former PM wanted Rekha to contest against Amitabh Bachchan in elections

After the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the country stood still to mourn the loss of a star personality. In life, Vajpayee was a bold and outspoken individual who feared none. As we reminisce his memories, the bulletins have gone in a frenzy making startling revelations of him.
Vajpayee has had a chunk of collaborations with Bollywood. Be it Dilip Kumar or Yash Chopra, the former PM never hesitated to bring out his creative side. As an acclaimed poet, he has been celebrated in the Indian film arena. On his several occasions of taking digs at those in opposition, who knew legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan would also be in line.
This was in 1987 when Amitabh Bachchan came to parliament after winning the seat from Allahabad in 1984 from Congress side. But the 1987 Bofors scam put Big B in the negative light which left him no choice but to resign.
Post the resignation, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said in an interview, “He was targeted especially against his brother. He went to Switzerland after completing his all business from India, why he went there? What is he doing there? His kids are studying in abroad how their fees are being paid.”
Vajpayee didn’t stop there and went on by dragging actress Rekha as well. There were rumours of Amitabh and Rekha’s affair doing rounds when the former PM was asked, what he would do if Amitabh Bachchan fought against him in the elections. He answered, “I have to ask Rekha to fight against him because I can’t compete with actors. It is good for making actor friends but this friendship should not affect the politics.”
