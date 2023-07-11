 Aayush Sharma Offers Help To Those Affected By Rains In Himachal Pradesh, Prays For His Hometown
Himachal Pradesh has been battered by rains over the last few days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Aayush Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who hails from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, took to his social media to offer help to those affected by the floods. Himachal Pradesh has been battered by rains over the last few days. Over 70 lives have been claimed in the north Indian state in the last 48 hours following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.

On Monday, Aayush shared on social media, "Non stop rain has caused lot destruction in Himachal Pradesh, I pray every one is safe also would like to request if anyone is need of help from Government or otherwise please do hesitate to reach out Be safe, Jai Himachal. (sic)"

Known for his films Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush comes from the political legacy of Former Minister Late Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma and MLA Anil Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aayush is currently gearing up for his action entertainer Ruslaan, which marks his fourth film in Bollywood. Former Miss India United Continents 2015, debutante Sushrii Mishraa will also star in the film. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is expected to hit the screens in 2023.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri, four years after his wedding to Arpita. He was last seen in Antim alongside Salman Khan, his second film.

