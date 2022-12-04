e-Paper Get App
Aashiqui 3 update! Kartik Aaryan, Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar meet to take things further

The film is one of the most highly anticipated romantic films

Sunday, December 04, 2022
The third installment of the Aashiqui franchise starring Kartik Aaryan in lead role was announced earlier this year. Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aashiqui 3 is stirring a lot of anticipation among fans. The trio recently met at T-Series office to discuss the way-forward plans!

Ever since the film was announced, fans couldn’t help but wait for more insights. Well, the wait might finally be over very soon. While Kartik and T-Series have had quite a journey together, this will be the actor’s first film with Anurag. The Aashiqui franchise was started in 1990 when the first film was released, followed by Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

