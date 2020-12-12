Aanjjan Srivastav hopes makers do justice to ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ reboot

One of India’s popular shows, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, is all set to get a new look, with the show taking a leap with new members entering Wagle’s world. Titled ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey’, J D Majethia’s show will feature Sumeet Raghavan as the lead. In the original show, the iconic role of Mr Wagle was essayed by veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav, with Bharti Achrekar playing his wife.

But, that doesn’t mean Sumeet is replacing the veteran actor from the show. In fact, Aanjjan too will join the new cast. Speaking about his role in the show, Aanjjan said, “Sumeet replacing me in the show is wrong news. I want to clarify that he is not actually playing my character. But, he will play my son. JD is going to take the story forward, and the makers approached Bharti and I to retain our characters. We will starting shooting from next month.”

Since the focus of the show will be on Wagle’s son, shedding further light on the story’s development Aanjjan shares, “I have not read the script, but I know they are planning to show my son, Raju, as a grown man, with another son living abroad. We are staying with Raju, who has a flat in Borivali. The original show dealt with daily life and problems of a common man 32 years ago. And, I am expecting the new show to stick to that, and portray issues faced by today's common man. Our society has changed quite a lot, so they will have to make certain changes to the story. JD is a competent director. I have seen Khichdi, which had a subtle touch of slapstick comedy. So I am sure he will do a good job.”

Ask him about his views on the remake he says, “‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ was based on R.K. Laxman’s Common Man. He was always there to guide us through every episode, and Kundan Shah directed it well. Now things have changed. R.K Laxman is not there, and the rights of the story is with his daughter-in-law, Usha Laxman. The show’s team has taken the rights and are going to develop a story. I hope they do justice to it.”

Currently, the veteran actor is in Chandigarh shooting for the film ‘Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui’, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He is likely to complete the shoot in the next few weeks, and then film a teaser of his new show.