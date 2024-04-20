Aamir Khan Files Case Over Fake Video Allegedly Defaming Him |

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has filed a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly creating and circulating a fake video portraying him falsely endorsing a political party in a campaign.

The video, which purportedly shows the actor endorsing the congress party during an election campaign, was reported to have been virally shared. The complaint was lodged at Khar police station on April 17 by Hujwak Bataliwala (33), acting as the Finance and Legal manager on behalf of the actor.

According to police reports, on April 14, Bataliwala came across a video on the social media platform 'X', wherein Aamir Khan was depicted making misleading statements about the financial status of individuals in India. In the video, the actor allegedly claims that every citizen possesses at least Rs.15 lakhs, insinuating political affiliations and urging support for the Congress party. The video was published by 'mini Nagrare @MiniforIYC(URL' at qq.7 pm.

Upon viewing the video, the manager presented it to Aamir Khan, who vehemently denied any involvement in its creation. The FIR categorically states that the video is fabricated and aims to tarnish the actor's reputation and deceive the public. It further clarifies that Aamir Khan is not associated with any political party and does not endorse or oppose any political entity.

The case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66(c) (dishonestly making use of the electronic identification of any other person) and 66(D) (utilizing any communication device or computer resource cheats by personation) of the Information Technology Act.