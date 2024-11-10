Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn To Reunite For Ishq 2? Actors Drop MAJOR Hint At Mumbai Event

"I was just telling him (Aamir) that we had so much fun on the set of Ishq. We should do another one. Yes, we should!" said Ajay Devgn when on stage with Aamir Khan at the muhurat ceremony of Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main stars filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son, Aman Kumar, alongside industry veteran Paresh Rawal and emerging talent Aakanksha Sharma. The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri, whose last film was Satyamev Jayate 2. Zaveri, however, was credited in Singham Again, for writing additional dialogues.

The reunion

It was quite a special moment seeing Ajay and Aamir together on stage, who were seen together in Ishq (1997) directed by Indra Kumar, a romantic masala comedy film which also had Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Dalip Tahil and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. It was the third-highest grossing Indian film of the year, behind Dil To Pagal Hai and Border.

A filmy kid with a difference?

Whether or not the off-handed comment does lead to a reunion is something only time will tell. In the meantime, one did get a glimpse of the newcomer Aman, who came across as quite a down-to-earth, respectful individual. "Thanks to Ajay and Aamir sir, superstars who I never thought would launch my career, " he said on stage, addressing them. "Please give me your love and blessings that you have given my family, if you feel I deserve a little bit of it, " Aman said, addressing the audience.

His father, Indra, had the following to say: "Jab main industry mein aaya tha main sochta tha agar Raj Kapoor ke pair ka nakhun bhi ban gaya toh bahut hoga. Toh agar ye (Aman) Aamir aur Ajay ka pair ka nakhun ban sake wohi bahut hai."

Masti (2004) was first titled Khujli?

While the event saw the presence of Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Aneez Bazmee, Boney Kapoor and yesteryear actress Aruna Irani (Aman's aunt), others who could not make it had sent their congratulations via video, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Ranveer Singh.

The standout one, however, due to its humour, was Riteish Deshmukh. "Masti (Riteish was part of it) was originally named Khujli, but Aman as a 5-year-old would cry that its a weird name. People would have said 'Indra Kumar ki khujli launch hui hai'."