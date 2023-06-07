Aaliya Siddiqui REACTS To Netizen Who Asked Her To Change Surname Amid Divorce Battle With Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui | File photo

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently reacted to an Instagram user who asked her to change her surname. For those unversed, Aaliya has been trending ever since she posted a picture with a mystery man on social media and opened up about 'moving forward in life'.

Aaliya has been embroiled in a legal battle with Nawazuddin and his mother over a property dispute. However, she has found love once again.

She took to her Instagram account to share a picture with an Italian man and asked her followers if she did not have the right to find happiness in her life again.

"It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?" Aaliya captioned her post.

Soon after she shared the post, a user wrote in the comments section, "Surname change karlijye aap."

Aaliya was quick to reply, "Bohot jaldi (very soon)."

Who is Aaliya Siddiqui's mystery boyfriend?

As soon as Aaliya shared the post, netizens went into a tizzy and wondered who the mystery man in the picture was, since she had not tagged him, nor had she mentioned his name.

However, she later told an entertainment portal that her new partner was from Italy and they met in Dubai. Without revealing his name, she stated that he respected her a lot and that they had been friends for a long time before eventually falling in love.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya's ugly fight

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are embroiled in a divorce battle. They got married in 2009, however, in 2021, the latter sent him a divorce notice filed on the grounds of torture and domestic violence.

In January 2022, she lodged a complaint against Nawazuddin's mother after the latter filed an FIR against the former for trespassing and forcefully staying at the actor's home. She also filed a rape complaint against Nawazuddin recently.