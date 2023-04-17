A Suitable Boy fame Tanya Maniktala on Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, 'It’s the most impossible love story'

Tanya Maniktala | Pic: Instagram/tanyamaniktala

Tanya Maniktala is known for acting in A Suitable Boy, Chutzpah and Feels Like Ishq. She will soon be seen alongside Shantanu Maheshwari in the web series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Tanya shares, “It’s a human and vampire love story. But it’s not like any other love story. It’s a vampire falling in love with a dentist. It’s the most impossible love story to be there. There is a love story, a touch of fantasy, thriller and a genre of fantasy fiction, so all of it combined and put together in the best way possible.”

When asked about her co-star Shantanu and if she has fallen for him in real life, Tanya says, “He is really very charming. I give him that credit. I feel we have a great chemistry and have great friendship and great camaraderie as well, this I can vouch for. I am happy with what we have right now.”

Tanya began her acting career with Mira Nair in A Suitable Boy. Speaking about her association with the legendary director, Tanya recalls, “I am incredibly grateful to Mira for having chosen me. I don’t know why she chose me as I had nothing to credit in my profile at that point of time. I had nothing to give her as an assurance that I could pull off as the lead that she is directing. She is my mentor. Apart from being a great director she is a very good human being.”

She further gushes, “Mira is such a powerful woman who inspires me every single day with everything she does. She is very good with her craft and the story she chooses to tell. She has an eye for bringing people together and moulding them in a way that she can extract the best in them. She works along with everyone heading as the captain of the ship in a beautiful manner with such dignity, power and grace.”

On a parting note we ask her if she would like to be a part of Mira’s next project. “I don’t know but I would love to be part of her projects always. She is a great person. We recently went to celebrate the Holi party in her house in Delhi. I respect her and admire her craft so I feel if she feels I fit any part in her story, she will come to me on her own. If and when the stars align and everything matches, I know it will work out,” she concludes.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will begin streaming on Netflix from April 20.