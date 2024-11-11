 A Man On The Inside OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentA Man On The Inside OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

A Man On The Inside OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

A Man on the Inside is a comedy series starring Ted Danson as Charles and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily in the lead roles. The film, which is set to release on OTT in November 2024, revolves around a retired professor who loses interest in everything after his wife's death. Things take an exciting turn when Charles discovers a newfound interest in the job profile of an investigative assistant

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
A Man On The Inside OTT Release Date | Trailer

A Man on the Inside is a comedy series starring Ted Danson as Charles and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily in the lead roles. The film, which is based on Maite Alberdi's documentary film, The Mole Agent, is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

Release and platform of A Man on the Inside

The upcoming series is set to drop on November 21, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Ted Danson and The Good Place creator Mike Schur reunite in A Man on the Inside. Coming November 21! A retired professor goes undercover as a private investigator to solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here
KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here
IIT Kharagpur's E-Cell Launches 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, 7th Local Startups' Meet
IIT Kharagpur's E-Cell Launches 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, 7th Local Startups' Meet
Nag Ashwin REACTS To Reports Of Casting Alia Bhatt In Female-Led Film After Kalki 2898 AD's Success
Nag Ashwin REACTS To Reports Of Casting Alia Bhatt In Female-Led Film After Kalki 2898 AD's Success
JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Exam Postponed; Updated Schedule Awaited At jkpsc.nic.in
JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Exam Postponed; Updated Schedule Awaited At jkpsc.nic.in

The film, inspired by true events, centres around a retired professor named Charles who loses interest in everything after the death of his wife. One day, his daughter, Emily, challenges him to find something that excites him in order to help him overcome his depression.

Charles discovers a newfound interest in the job profile of an investigative assistant. His life takes a turn when a private investigator hires him to go undercover in a San Francisco retirement home to find an expensive necklace that has gone missing.

Read Also
An Almost Christmas Story OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of A Man on the Inside

The film features Ted Danson as Charles, Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily, Stephanie Beatriz as Didi, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert, Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie, Sally Struthers as Virginia, Margaret Avery as Florance, Eugene Cordero as Joel and John Getz as Elliott, among others.

A Man On The Inside is created by Michael Schur. The series is produced by Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, Micromundo Producciones, Universal Television, and Motto Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nag Ashwin REACTS To Reports Of Casting Alia Bhatt In Female-Led Film After Kalki 2898 AD's Success

Nag Ashwin REACTS To Reports Of Casting Alia Bhatt In Female-Led Film After Kalki 2898 AD's Success

Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh To Make Comeback On Television With Shagun Pandey Starrer Mera Balam...

Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh To Make Comeback On Television With Shagun Pandey Starrer Mera Balam...

'Male Kangana Ranaut': Vikrant Massey SLAMMED For Saying India Got 'So-Called Azaadi' In 1947...

'Male Kangana Ranaut': Vikrant Massey SLAMMED For Saying India Got 'So-Called Azaadi' In 1947...

Ajay Devgn Says He Has A 'Significant Role' In Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani's Debut Film Azaad;...

Ajay Devgn Says He Has A 'Significant Role' In Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani's Debut Film Azaad;...

A Man On The Inside OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

A Man On The Inside OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform