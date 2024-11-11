A Man On The Inside OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

A Man On The Inside OTT Release Date | Trailer

A Man on the Inside is a comedy series starring Ted Danson as Charles and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily in the lead roles. The film, which is based on Maite Alberdi's documentary film, The Mole Agent, is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

Release and platform of A Man on the Inside

The upcoming series is set to drop on November 21, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Ted Danson and The Good Place creator Mike Schur reunite in A Man on the Inside. Coming November 21! A retired professor goes undercover as a private investigator to solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom."

Plot

The film, inspired by true events, centres around a retired professor named Charles who loses interest in everything after the death of his wife. One day, his daughter, Emily, challenges him to find something that excites him in order to help him overcome his depression.

Charles discovers a newfound interest in the job profile of an investigative assistant. His life takes a turn when a private investigator hires him to go undercover in a San Francisco retirement home to find an expensive necklace that has gone missing.

Cast and production of A Man on the Inside

The film features Ted Danson as Charles, Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily, Stephanie Beatriz as Didi, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert, Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie, Sally Struthers as Virginia, Margaret Avery as Florance, Eugene Cordero as Joel and John Getz as Elliott, among others.

A Man On The Inside is created by Michael Schur. The series is produced by Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, Micromundo Producciones, Universal Television, and Motto Pictures.