A debate done right: OTT vs Bollywood...battle of the biggies!

I think the one big problem faced by those who make films for movie halls is that there will be less scope for laziness. Back in the day, you could be lazy because as long as you had beautiful actors, great locations, crazy action sequences and good music you could sell a film and expect the audience to come and watch it. They did not have to worry about people asking them whether they had a script before starting the shoot of the film. But, that is not possible in today’s day and age, if you do not have a story engaging enough. Due to OTT, there is a good bifurcation for the audience — there’s something for everyone. You can have a very specific kind of story and not be afraid that no one is going to watch it because there’s always an audience for any genre or experiment. I do get disappointed, however, when people don’t want to experiment on OTT, when they want to play safe, because it is a platform where you can go crazy and people will appreciate it.

AKSHAYE RATHI, film exhibitor & distributor