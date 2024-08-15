78th Independence Day: Jackie Shroff, Shankar Mahadevan And Others On Their Favourite Patriotic Movies

Jackie Shroff |

Jackie Shroff (Actor)

My favourite patriotic film: “All the patriotic films are good. Can’t differentiate but if I had to choose one I would say, Border.



My favourite patriotic song: Jahaan daal daal par sone ki chidiya karti hai basera woh Bharat desh hain mera from the film Sikander-e-Azam.



My favourite patriot: Lot of people have sacrificed their life for the Shankar Mahadevancountry. I can’t choose one.

Shankar Mahadevan |

Shankar Mahadevan (Music composer)

My favourite patriotic film: Lakshya. It is perfect inspiration for the youth of any generation to feel their love for the country. It is fully relatable.

My favourite patriotic song: Aye mere watan ke logon zara aankh mein bhar lo pani, jo shaheed huye hain unki, zara yaad karo qurbani, (O people of my country, with tear-filled eyes, remember the sacrifices of the martyrs). The combination of Lataji’s voice and the poignant poetry about the sacrifices that our soldiers have always made selflessly for the country, makes it my favourite.

My favourite patriot: Rani Laxmibai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Defining their contribution to our existence will take a lifetime.

Divyanka Tripathi |

Divyanka Tripathi (Actor)



My favourite patriotic film: Nayak. In a developing country like ours, we always look forward to heroic game-changing leaders to vote for, and that’s the kind of example this movie has set.



My favourite patriotic song: Vande Mataram by AR Rehman saab. I was a part of the Republic Day NCC contingent, we were taken to Delhi stadium to watch Mr Rehman singing Vande Mataram live. When I was a cadet I was already pumped up with patriotic energy and the song gave me goosebumps.



My favourite patriot: The ‘Missile Man of India’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is immensely inspiring. With his visionary leadership, he transformed our nation’s scientific landscape and propelled India into the space age. Coming from humble beginnings he reached the highest office and yet remained eternally connected to the grassroots.

According to me, performing one’s duty with utmost diligence and with complete honesty is patriotism. You are the face of your nation, represent and serve it to your best capacity.

Remo D’souza |

Remo D’souza (Choreographer)



My favourite patriotic film: The black and white Haqeeqat starring Dharmendra. Most of our war films are about war between India and Pakistan. But this film was about the Indo-China war. The bravery of jawans in tough terrain, the courage, and patience and the love of our country is shown beautifully in the film.



My favourite patriotic song: Kar chale hum fida from the film Haqeeqat . I just love the composition and the lyrics. It has a message from the jawans who lost their lives for the country: Kar chale hum fida, jaan-o-tan saathiyon, ab tumhare hawale watan saathiyon (We have sacrificed our lives and bodies, friends, now the country is in your hands, friends).



My favourite patriot: Mahatma Gandhi, who we fondly call Bapu. His ideals and principles on how one should live one’s life is something I try to emulate.

Kailash Kher |

Kailash Kher (Music composer and singer)



My favourite patriotic film: Uri: The Surgical Strike. All the officers whose heroic acts this movie is based on, are very well known to me and I truly respect them in real life too. I have seen them in all their endeavours and glory.



My favourite patriotic song: Mangal Mangal from the film Mangal Pandey makes me feel emotional and proud. I felt similarly while I was recording this song. Mangal Pandey, as you all know, was India’s first freedom fighter who dared to revolt against the British. He dreamt of the freedom we have today.



My favourite patriot: PM Narendra Modi Ji, who is not only a fighter then but he still fights for our rights, our safekeeping. He is a true patriot as he thinks for the nation before his life and has sacrificed the same by taking our country ahead on all fronts, be it science, eradicating poverty, ensuring the safety of each citizen, empowering our defence, and working on making our country the third largest economy in the world.

Shishir Sharma |

Shishir Sharma (Actor)



My favourite patriotic film: Raazi. The country came first for Sehmat (Alia Bhatt), an undercover RAW agent. She endangered her life and accomplished the mission. She betrayed her husband for the sake of her country. In the climax you feel proud of Sehmat; she emerges as a true patriot. The good part of Raazi was there was no jingoism.



My favourite patriotic song: Aye mere watan ke logon. It encompasses the feeling of being an Indian. Whenever I hear this song I cry. I feel like standing up and saluting the men who fought for the country.



My favourite patriot: Sarojini Naidu. She is revered by one and all; she worked for the dignity of the common man and the education and emancipation of women by actively encouraging the building of orphanages and schools for girls. She advocated the elimination of racial discrimination amongst the youth.