Independence Day 2024: Bollywood Actors Who Played War Heroes On Screen

By: Sachin T | August 14, 2024

India is celebrating 78th Independence Day on Thursday. On the occasion, take a look at Bollywood actors who have portrayed the role of war heroes on screen

Actor Sidharth Malhotra had impressed with his performance in Shershaah. He had played Captain Vikram Batra in the film which also starred Kiara Advani

In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor played Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian female air-force pilots to fight a war

Hrithik Roshan played an Indian soldier who fights the Kargil War in the 2004 film Lakshya which was directed by Farhan Akhtar

Ajay Devgn played an army officer in LOC: Kargil. Directed by JP Dutta, the film was released in 2003

Actor Saif Ali Khan played Captain Anuj Nayyar in LOC: Kargil

Actor Abhishek Bachchan stepped into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra in LOC: Kargil

Actors Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol played Kargil war heroes in the film Tango Charlie

