Vicky Kaushal To Aamir Khan: Bollywood Actors Who Played Freedom Fighters In Movies

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 14, 2024
On Independence Day 2024, here’s a look at some Bollywood greats who portrayed freedom fighters on screen.
In Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal potrayed the role of Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial.
Aamir Khan played the role of Mangal Pandey in the film, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, which was released in 2005.
Actor Paresh Rawal, played the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Sardar. The film was released 1993.
Ajay Devgn played the role of revolutionary Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.
Naseeruddin Shah was seen as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Kamal Haasan's 2000 film, Hey Ram.
In Shaahed-E-Azam, Sonu Sood played the role of Bhagat Singh, which marked his debut in Hindi cinema.
