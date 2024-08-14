Independence Day 2024: Inspirational Quotes By Freedom Fighters

By: Rahul M | August 14, 2024
“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” -Mahatma Gandhi
“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.” -Subhas Chandra Bose
“Truly speaking, all that any one of us can claim, all that history entitles one to claim, is that one has the blood of all mankind in one’s veins. The fundamental unity of man from pole to pole is true; all else is relatively so.” - Veer Savarkar
“The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.” - Lal Bahadur Shastri
“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” -Chandra Shekhar Azaad
“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” -Bhagat Singh
“A free nation is built on the principles of justice, equality, and the pursuit of shared aspirations.”- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel