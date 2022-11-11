7 million hits for Banaras' Belakina Kavithe | FPJ

Pan India film Banaras has been a box office and there is no looking back for the team. With all the controversies around, the film stood strong and is still entertaining the cinema lovers of India.

Zaid Khan has emerged as a brilliant actor with Banaras. Jayatheertha's directorial has Sonal Monteiro in the lead opposite Zaid Khan.

Songs have always played a very important role in making films win. In the same way, the songs of Banaras have been playing on everyone's phones since its release. One such song is Belakina Kavithe written by V Nagendra Prasad. Ajaneesh Loknath has done a wonderful job in scoring music for the song.

The Art by Arun Sagar, Cinematography by Advaita Gurumurthy and A Harsha's Choreography has worked wonders for Belakina Kavithe. The song has reached a viewership of 7 million together in all five languages across India.

Produced by Tilakraj Ballal, Banaras and its songs are a huge hit.