Navi Mumbai: Truck mows down youth near Panvel; police search for absconding driver

According to the police, Ismail was in Panvel with his family attending an event aimed for homebuyers. When he was returning home with his younger brother along Panvel-Mumbra road on a motorbike when they were hit by a truck.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Truck mows down youth near Panvel; police search for absconding driver (Representative Image) | File Photo
A 22-year-old youth died after he was hit by a truck along the Panvel-Mumbra highway last week. The deceased identified as Syed Awes Ismail, a resident of Kalyan, was returning home after attending an event in Panvel when the truck hit his bike. Ismail was with his brother at the time of the incident.

According to the police, Ismail was in Panvel with his family attending an event aimed for homebuyers. When he was returning home with his younger brother along Panvel-Mumbra road on a motorbike when they were hit by a truck.

While his younger brother received injuries, Ismail came under the wheel and died on the spot near Taloja.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot. Taloja police have registered a case against the unknown truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. 

Accident on WEH

In a similar hit-and-run case, a driver of an SUV fled from the scene after he hit a rickshaw and bike on the wee hours of Thursday. The driver, who was heading toward South Mumbai, lost control og his car which flung across divider hitting other two vehicles.

The rickshaw driver and passenger died at a local hospital while the motorist and his pillion rider are undergoing treatment. The case was registered against the driver of the SUV based on complaint by one of the injured persons.

