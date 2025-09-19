23 Years Ago, Zubeen Garg Escaped Death While Sister Died In Horrific Road Accident - Know What Happened

Zubeen Garg with Jongki Barthakur | facebook/Zubeen Garg

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday at the age of 52, following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. Zubeen’s younger sister, Jongki Barthakur, who was also a renowned singer, had died in a road accident 23 years ago, in 2002. At that time, Zubeen narrowly escaped the tragedy.

Jongki lost her life in a tragic road accident in Balipara on 12 January 2002. According to IMDb, she died in a car crash near Tezpur, in Assam's Sonitpur district, while she was on her way to perform at her brother’s cultural event along with fellow artists. Her car had a head-on collision with a truck. She was just 18 years old at the time.

Zubeen Changed Car Minutes Before Crash

Zubeen Garg was initially travelling in the same car as Jongki but switched vehicles just minutes before the accident, narrowly avoiding the tragedy.

In 2020, Zubeen took to social media and remembered Jongki on her birth anniversary.

Reportedly, Zubeen died in a scuba diving accident. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and was rushed to a nearby hospital. But doctors couldn't save him. Zubeen was in Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

Zubeen had composed and sung many Bengali and Assamese songs. In Hindi, his most famous song was Ya Ali from the film Gangster which starred Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja.

He also sung the track Dil Tu Hi Bata in Krrish 4. The song featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.

In 2022, Zubeen sustained a head injury and was airlifted to Guwahati. According to reports, the singer fell down in the washroom of a resort.