 2023 MAMA Awards: From BTS To SEVENTEEN, Check Full List Of Winners
2023 MAMA Awards: From BTS To SEVENTEEN, Check Full List Of Winners

MAMA Awards 2023 is taking place across two consecutive nights

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

The first day of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) Awards 2023, a prominent event in the K-pop industry, took place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 28. The winners for Day 1 have been revealed, with BTS securing the coveted Worldwide Icon of the Year award. Additionally, TXT and SEVENTEEN were also honoured for their achievements.

Just like the previous year, MAMA Awards 2023 is taking place across two consecutive nights. The excitement continues on November 29 (Day 2), promising an array of awards and performances.

On November 28, the award show featured an impressive lineup of performances.

The stage was graced by artists including &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and the renowned Japanese musician and songwriter, Yoshiki.

Take a look at the complete list of winners here:

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): ATEEZ, BTS, ENHYPEN, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, TXT, ZEROBASEONE

Favorite New Artist: RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE

Inspiring Achievement: TVXQ

Galaxy Neo Flip Artist: TREASURE

Favorite Asian Girl Group: Kep1er

Favorite Asian Boy Group: INI

Favorite International Artist: Yoshiki

article-image

