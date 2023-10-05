 BTS Member Jin's Favourite Korean Fried Chicken Recipe That You Can Now Make At Home
Jin not only likes to eat fried chicken but also cooks it himself and relishes food like a true foodie. Here the recipe of Korean Gonchar Chicken by Chef Ishijyot Surri

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Korean Gonchar Chicken

A popular Korean dish known for its crispy fried chicken coated in a flavorful sauce. It's typically served with a variety of sauce options, such as sweet and spicy, soy garlic, or honey mustard. The crispy texture and delicious flavours make it a favourite among Korean fried chicken enthusiasts.

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds of chicken wings or drumettes, Salt and pepper to taste, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup cornstarch, Oil for frying

For the sauce:

1/4 cup gochujang (Korean red pepper paste), 1/4 cup soy sauce, 2 tablespoons rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons honey or corn syrup, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 1 tablespoon grated ginger, 1 tablespoon sesame oil

Method:

1. Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper.

2. In a bowl, mix the flour and cornstarch together. Dredge each piece of chicken in the flour mixture until coated evenly.

3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or a deep fryer to 350-375°F (175-190°C).

4. Fry the chicken pieces in batches for about 10-12 minutes or until they are golden brown and cooked through. Make sure not to overcrowd the pan.

5. While the chicken is frying, prepare the sauce. In a separate bowl, combine the gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, minced garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. Mix well to create a smooth sauce.

6. Once the chicken is done frying, remove it from the oil and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

7. In a large bowl, toss the fried chicken pieces with the sauce until they are well coated.

8. Serve the Korean fried chicken hot, garnished with sesame seeds and chopped green onions if desired.

