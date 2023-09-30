From Blackpink Kimchi To BTS Bulgogi; Spice Up Your Meals With These Irresistible Korean Recipes At Home

Korean popular culture has taken the world by storm, with K-pop music and K-drama television series captivating audiences worldwide. These cultural phenomena offer not only entertainment but also a window into the heart and soul of Korea, including its delectable cuisine. Here are some creative Korean recipes inspired by K-pop headlines. These dishes are not necessarily endorsed by K-pop stars themselves, but they incorporate popular Korean ingredients and flavors to pay homage to the K-pop culture. Feel free to get creative and adjust the recipes to your taste!

BTS Bulgogi Tacos:

Marinate thinly sliced beef (ribeye or sirloin) in a mixture of soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil.

Grill the marinated beef until it's caramelised and cooked to your liking.

Serve the bulgogi in warm tortillas, and top with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a spicy Korean chili sauce like gochujang.

Blackpink Kimchi Fried Rice:

Make a simple fried rice with cooked rice, soy sauce, sesame oil, and vegetables like bell peppers and carrots.

Add in diced kimchi for a spicy kick and extra flavor.

Garnish with sliced green onions and a fried egg on top.

Twice Tofu Bibimbap:

Prepare a variety of colorful vegetables like spinach, bean sprouts, carrots, and cucumbers, all blanched or lightly stir-fried.

Pan-fry thin slices of tofu until they're crispy on the outside.

Serve everything on a bed of hot steamed rice and top with a sunny-side-up egg and gochujang sauce.

EXO Bulgogi Pizza:

Use a pre-made pizza crust or make your own.

Replace traditional tomato sauce with a thin layer of gochujang mixed with a bit of honey.

Top the pizza with marinated bulgogi beef, thinly sliced onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Bake until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.

Stray Kids Korean Fried Chicken:

Coat chicken pieces in a mixture of flour and cornstarch seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Fry until golden and crispy.

Toss the fried chicken in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce for a delicious KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) experience.

IU Sweet Potato Latte:

Boil and mash sweet potatoes until smooth.

Mix the mashed sweet potatoes with milk (or a milk alternative) and sweeten with honey or sugar to taste.

Serve as a warm latte, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Remember to adjust these recipes to your preferences and dietary restrictions. Enjoy your K-pop-inspired Korean dishes!

Read Also Bring K-Pop Kitchen At Your Home With These Traditional Korean Recipes This Chuseok Festival

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)