2020 Wrap Up: From Pankaj Tripathi to Pratik Gandhi, this years five best performers

2020 has been a year full of uncertainties. But, it was the entertainment industry that kept people going, providing much-needed breaks from all the worries. Be it movies or web series, they infused spice and life in an otherwise boring lockdown life. And, amidst all this, 2020 also proved a pivotal year for some of these actors who left the audience mesmerised with their performances, leaving a mark forever on their minds and hearts. Here’s a look at some of the stand-outs:
Divyenndu
From playing a frivolous, unsettled boy Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, to the gangster Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur 2, Divyenndu has made a mark that will be untainted for ages to come. He also led the cast in the crime thriller Bicchoo Ka Khel this year. The audience is still raving about his impeccable performance as Akhil Shrivastav from the series, and the craze and popularity is increasing by the day. It is said, Divyenndu took inspiration from Hadley Chase to play the role of an aspiring pulp fiction writer in Bicchoo Ka Khel. The show’s poster is now on the cover of the reprinted novel.
Abhishek Banerjee
His portrayal of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok has etched a gruesome, yet heart-wrenching memory in audience’s minds. His performance broke the internet, and his role in the show was appreciated by critics as well. Not many might know, but Abhishek was also the casting director for the series, which gives us two reasons to laud him for.
Pratik Gandhi
The breakout star of 2020 was undoubtedly Pratik Gandhi. The Gujarati theatre actor was catapulted to the big league overnight with his brilliant portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The show not only broke the internet but his performance won him fans across the board.
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi can pull off any character with ease: Be it a loving father or a gun-toting gangster. And, it looked like 2020 was Tripathi’s year as he was seen in most of the films, and web series. From Angrezi Medium to Gunjan Saxena to Ludo, and then Mirzapur 2, the versatile actor was killing it everywhere.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
2020 has been a productive year for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Initiated with Ghoomketu a comedy-drama, which was thoroughly enjoyed by the audiences to a crime-thriller Raat Akeli Hai in which his performance had the audience’s nerves wrecked. He followed it up with another top-notch performance as Ayyan Mani in Sudhir Mishra’s adaptation of Manu Joseph’s Serious Men.
