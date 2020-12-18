With Rs 356 cr, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor to feature on Forbes Top 100 Highest Paid Celebrities 2020

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to feature in the Forbes Top 100 Highest Paid Celebrities in the world.

With estimated earnings of USD 48.5 million, which is approximately Rs. 356 crores, Akshay ranks at No. 52.

Akshay's upcoming slate of films includes "Bachchan Pandey", "Bell Bottom", "Sooryavanshi", "Prithviraj", "Atrangi Re", “Ram Setu”, and "Raksha Bandhan".

Earlier this month, Akshay featured in the Forbes list of Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media in the Asia-Pacific region.

The list also mentions Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan among others.

In the inaugural 100 Digital Stars list, Forbes Asia highlights celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness, inspire optimism and even helped causes like Covid-19 relief. The list comes without any ranking.

Describing Akshay as Bollywood's highest-paid actor, the list states that the actor donated $4 million to Covid-19 relief in India and took part in the "I For India" fundraising concert on Facebook Live in May, which raised Rs 520 million ($7 million) for GiveIndia's Covid-19 fund.

Meanwhile, American makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020.

As per E! News, the top-earning stars in the world earned a combined of USD 6.1 billion in 2020 with Kylie Jenner and Kanye West at the top of the list.

Setting aside Kylie's history with Forbes, the financial experts there calculated her earning this year to be at USD 590 million after she sold a majority of her beauty brand's stake to Coty Inc.

Ranked at No. 2, on the list by making USD 170 million was American rapper and record producer Kanye West, who is also coincidentally Kylie's brother-in-law. The aspiring politician has his Adidas partnership to thank for this hefty payday.

According to E! News, in addition to Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson, A-lister athletes like Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar helped round out the top 10.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year's combined total of USD 6.1 billion was USD 200 million lesser than that of 2019.