2 Stage Protest Against The Kerala Story Screening At IFFI 2023 In Goa, Organisers Take Action

The 54th International Film Festival of India is currently being held in Goa and some of the biggest Indian and global names have been gracing the film festival ever since its commencement. In the midst of the event, two people were seen staging a protest at the venue against the film The Kerala Story, which was screened at IFFI.

On Monday, the organisers of IFFI 2023 took action against two persons after they protested against the screening of The Kerala Story outside the venue.

The organisers cancelled the delegate passes of both the protestors and banned them from IFFI 2023.

Marked our dissent for screening The Kerala Story at IFFI as it is a propaganda movie.

One of the protestors, identified as Sreenath, took to his X handle on Monday evening and claimed that they were detained by the Goan police for their protest. "Marked our dissent for screening The Kerala Story at IFFI as it is a propaganda movie. We were detained by the Goan police, and they took away our IFFI delegate pass banning us from the festival," he wrote.

However, IFFI authorities stated that the two protestors were only called to the police station for interrogation and later, they were allowed to go with a warning.

IFFI organisers said that they received complaints from other delegates at the event as well about the duo hanging placards down their necks and protesting against The Kerala Story.

They also said that the duo went around interacting with the other delegates at IFFI and told them how The Kerala Story was a "propaganda film".

The makers of The Kerala Story are yet to react on the entire incident.