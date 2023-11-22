My Mother Is From India, Proud To Be At IFFI: UK Filmmaker Stuart Gatt

UK Film Director Stuart Gatt | IMDB

Panaji: The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) commenced on Monday with the riveting international premiere of ‘Catching Dust,’ a thought-provoking film by British filmmaker Stuart Gatt, who traces his roots back to India.

The film’s crew engaged with the media in Panaji on Tuesday to share insights into the making of this intriguing cinematic venture.

The film 'Catching Dust' film gets spotlight

Directed by Stuart Gatt, ‘Catching Dust’ is a collaborative effort involving the United States, the UK, and Spain, marking Gatt’s debut as a feature film director.

On his emotions after being selected for the opening film, Stuart described it as the proudest moment of his life. He elaborated on his roots, his mother from India, father, an Italian migrant, had a tough life in the UK.