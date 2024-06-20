18th MIFF 2024 Celebrates Inclusivity With Film Screenings For Individuals With Disabilities

Priya Sundaram at the session |

At the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024, a dedicated initiative titled Divyangjan Films was featured on Thursday to extend the joy of cinema to diverse segments of society. This special package was curated to ensure that persons with disabilities could also participate in and enjoy films at MIFF. Students from Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Tardeo and Sanskar Dham Vidyalaya Mumbai attended the special screening.

Students clapping in Indian sign language at the session |

The Divyangjan Films package included special screenings featuring films with Indian Sign Language and closed captions, catering to audiences with hearing disabilities. Additionally, films with audio descriptions were provided for the visually challenged. A notable feature was a film featuring live dance using Indian sign language.

On the sidelines of the festival, the Indian Documentary Producers Association (IDPA) organised an Open Forum titled Creating New Opportunities for Documentary Funding. Esteemed speakers from the film industry shared their insights, highlighting challenges and potential solutions for the financial viability of documentary films in India.