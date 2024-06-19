18th MIFF 2024: Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta's Ranneeti: Balakot And Beyond Has Managed To Raise The Benchmark Of Indian OTT Programming

A still from Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond |

With rave reviews and viewer adulation, the Sunjoy Waddhwa produced series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond has managed to raise the benchmark of Indian OTT programming.

The show starring Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, among others and directed by Santosh Singh has managed to grab eyeballs with its gripping portrayal of hybrid warfare post the deadly Pulwama attacks, also being lauded for its authentic representation and storytelling.

“Ranneeti is indeed a great story with top class acting providing near realistic portrayal of IAF as a professionally battle hardened service. The episodes are rivetting to watch, with direction and scenes of air battles in particular being of high quality, I would say, amongst the finest so far on Indian screens.” Said Air Marshal Ajit Bhavnani (Retd), Former Vice Chief IAF conveying his wishes to the team behind the series.

Producer Sunjoy Waddhwa with his wife Komal |

However, it is learnt that bringing this complex narrative to life was no easy feat, with the creators facing numerous challenges in crafting a show that balanced technical accuracy with engaging drama. With over two years spent in research and development, the teams worked on multiple drafts before zeroing in on the final version.

“The original concept and research was ideated by Sanjay Chopra who is a pilot himself and I was very keen to make a Series on defence forces. One of the greatest challenges was ensuring that we honoured the real-life experiences of those involved in hybrid warfare. We had to approach the storytelling with empathy and sensitivity, particularly for viewers who may have personal connections to the themes explored.” said Sunjoy Waddhwa, producer, who is also known for producing path breaking television shows like Balika Vadhu, Saraswatichandra, Peshwa Bajirao, Pandya Store and Saat Phere among the huge repertoire of the company.

18th MIFF sees the Asia premiere of much talked about docu The Commandant’s Shadow

As part of the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), the Asia premiere of the highly talked about documentary film The Commandant’s shadow directed by Daniela Volker was hosted at the festival.

Walking the red carpet of the film were filmmaker Daniela Volker, Sajan Raj Kurup, Wendy Robins and festival director and MD, NFDC Prithul Kumar.

With a wide release across the USA, the documentary follows Hans Jürgen Höss, son of Auschwitz’s Commandant Rudolf Höss, confronting his father’s terrible legacy for the first time and as he is introduced to Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, a Jewish survivor of the camp.