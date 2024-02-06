15 Years Of Dev.D: What Makes Anurag Kashyap's Film The Best Adaptation Of Devdas

Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin's Dev.D, directed by Anurag Kashyap, completed 15 years on Tuesday (February 6). It is a modern-day adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel Devdas. In 1955, Bimay Roy had also directed Devdas, starring Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala. Later, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came up with his version, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Even after years of its release, Dev.D often draws inevitable comparisons to the previous adaptations.

While Bhansali and Roy's versions were grand and opulent portrayal of love and tragedy set in a period drama, Kashyap's take is more gritty and a contemporary reinterpretation. Bhansali's Devdas, which released in July 2002, is remembered for its lavish sets, extravagant costumes, and melodramatic performances, staying faithful to the original narrative's romanticism and tragic elements. On the other hand, Dev.D offers a stark departure, presenting a more raw and realistic depiction of the story, delving into themes of addiction, rebellion, and existential angst.

Even though both the films are based on the same novel, they offer a distinct interpretation, catering to different sensibilities and indeed reflecting the evolution of Indian cinema.

Dev.D has received widespread critical acclaim for its bold narrative, innovative storytelling, and strong performances. It was praised by the audience as well as film critics for its contemporary take on the classic tale while maintaining the essence of the original story.

Unlike other adaptations, Dev.D is set in the modern era with pretty much relatable characters.

In Dev.D, the portrayal of women is liberated and they have a lot more control over their lives. They also make their own choices, compared to the previous adaptations of Devdas.

Paro, played by Mahie, is depicted as a strong-willed and independent woman who stands up for herself and refuses to conform to societal expectations.

On the other hand, Chanda, portrayed by Kalki, is another character who defies conventional norms. As a modern-day half-European escort, she doesn't give a damn about the stigma attached to her profession and refuses to be defined by society's judgment.

Overall, the film offers a more nuanced and progressive representation of women, emphasising empowerment.

It is important to talk about the climax of Dev.D as it does not deify Dev, played by Abhay. Instead of dying pointlessly, he resolves to quit his life of debauchery and goes back to set himself back on the right path with Chanda.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Amit Trivedi, also received praise for its fresh and eclectic mix of songs. Amit also won the National Film Award for Best Music Director for the film.

While it may have been considered unconventional at the time of its release in 2009, Dev.D fearlessly confronted the age-old narrative that had been reiterated for decades in Hindi cinema. In doing so, it presented viewers with a beautiful and emotional tale of love, desire and heartbreak.